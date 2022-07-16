Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 48-year-old woman, 21-year-old youth killed in separate incidents in Malvani

Updated on: 16 July,2022 09:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the second incident, a 21-year-old Tausif Khan was stabbed to death by a 17-year-old boy after an altercation over the two staring at each other

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 48-year-old Malad resident and a 21-year-old man were stabbed to death in two separate incidents in Malvani area.

"Vijaymala Balode, a Malad resident was bludgeoned to death with a grinding stone allegedly by her husband on Friday night after Vijaymala refused to sleep with him. The man has been held and charged with murder," a police official said.




In the second incident, a 21-year-old Tausif Khan was stabbed to death on Saturday afternoon by a 17-year-old boy after an altercation over the two staring at each other, the police official said.

"The teenager has been detained and a murder case has been registered," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

