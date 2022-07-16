Mumbai: About 500 stolen mobile phones seized, two held

The gang bought stolen high-end mobile phones at discount and sold them in various states

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai Police have busted a gang that purchased and sold stolen mobile phones with the arrest of two men, an official said on Saturday.

Unit 6 of the Mumbai crime branch conducted a raid at Maharashtra Nagar in suburban Mankhurd on Friday and seized at least 480 mobile phones including iPhones, he said.

The gang bought stolen high-end mobile phones at discount and sold them in various states, the official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: 2 held for robbing hardware store owner in Girgaon

Besides mobile phones, police also seized a laptop, 9.5 kg of ganja, 174 bottles of foreign liquor and two swords during the raid.

The total value of the seized material was around Rs 75 lakh, said the official.

Both the arrested men were produced before a court which remanded them in police custody and further probe was on, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.