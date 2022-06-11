Thane Crime: 72-year-old man arrested for extorting over Rs 3 lakh from builder

Based on a complaint, the police caught the accused while accepting Rs 3.11 lakh on June 9, senior inspector Maloji Shinde of the AEC said

Representative image

A 72-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police's anti-extortion cell (AEC) for allegedly extorting over Rs 3 lakh from a builder in Thane.

Based on a complaint, the police caught the accused while accepting Rs 3.11 lakh on June 9, senior inspector Maloji Shinde of the AEC said. The accused has been identified as Mukesh Bechardas Kanakiya.

The complainant Kantilal Bouva had got a contract for redeveloping a housing society. The accused, who claims to be an RI activist, had obtained information from the civic authorities about the redevelopment work and made applications stating that the construction was illegal, the official said.

Show full article