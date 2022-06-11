Breaking News
EC sided with BJP as it got our one vote invalidated, alleges Sanjay Raut after party candidate's defeat in Rajya Sabha polls
Mumbai: After 40 minutes of rainfall, Bhandup-Sonapur junction gets waterlogged
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP shocks Shiv Sena, wins three seats in Maharashtra
Mumbai Crime: Man touches woman commuter, tries to kiss her forcibly at Khar station; arrested
Mumbai: Byculla zoo set to get aquarium with two walk-through tunnels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Crime: 72-year-old man arrested for extorting over Rs 3 lakh from builder

Thane Crime: 72-year-old man arrested for extorting over Rs 3 lakh from builder

Updated on: 11 June,2022 02:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Based on a complaint, the police caught the accused while accepting Rs 3.11 lakh on June 9, senior inspector Maloji Shinde of the AEC said

Thane Crime: 72-year-old man arrested for extorting over Rs 3 lakh from builder

Representative image


A 72-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai Police's anti-extortion cell (AEC) for allegedly extorting over Rs 3 lakh from a builder in Thane.

Based on a complaint, the police caught the accused while accepting Rs 3.11 lakh on June 9, senior inspector Maloji Shinde of the AEC said. The accused has been identified as Mukesh Bechardas Kanakiya.




The complainant Kantilal Bouva had got a contract for redeveloping a housing society. The accused, who claims to be an RI activist, had obtained information from the civic authorities about the redevelopment work and made applications stating that the construction was illegal, the official said.


Show full article

thane mumbai police thane crime mumbai mumbai crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK