Thane: 40-year-old son tries to kill self over court dispute with father

A 40-year-old shopkeeper tries to kill self by immolating himself and sustained burn injuries in Mumbra area near Mumbai on Saturday, stated police official.

According to the police, Manoj Chourasia sustained over 50 per cent burns and was currently undergoing treatment at Kalwa Civil Hospital.

"Chourasia had allegedly taken the extreme step over a long-standing civil dispute with his father regarding the ownership of the shop," said senior inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station.

