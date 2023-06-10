Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Career/business is in an auspicious karmic cycle of an avalanche of work coming in. Some singles meet their future spouse.

Cosmic tip: Be calm. Keep the home atmosphere loving and peaceful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Be careful with keys, valuables and money. Think carefully before changing your job.

Cosmic tip: Keep an open mind about new people you meet in this karmic cycle.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Answer to a letter requires firm words that bring clarity to both of you. Evening is a peaceful time.

Cosmic tip: Keep jealousy under control as it sends ugly vibes.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There’s a reason why past memories are unforgettable. Past experiences have a lesson for you to learn.

Cosmic tip: Make leisure time too. Life is not just about working endlessly.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Family relationships are peaceful. Don’t spoil it by saying something unreasonable. Minor repairs in the house are undertaken. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Make family the fulcrum of your world

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Keep important papers handy as this meeting requires having data and information readily available.

Cosmic tip: Avoid late nights as you wake up with a heavy and unrested mind.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A job interview ends constructively. Bide your time to see what happens next. News of a temporary posting is annoying.

Cosmic tip: Take a mini holiday to relax luxuriously.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

This karmic cycle supports buying a vehicle. Have a lawyer translate complicated legal language into simple language before signing a contract.

Cosmic tip: A friend’s behaviour is slightly puzzling.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Major transformations in business/career take you to another and a better level altogether. The relationship with elders improves.

Cosmic tip: Use God given opportunities wisely.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A compromise with someone who stubbornly won’t change is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Don’t obsessively dwell on finding a solution to an emotional problem. There will be a “Eureka!” moment.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Today supports a new venture beginning. Keep the team in the loop about daily developments.

Cosmic tip: Giving and receiving acceptance is what keeps the relationship secure and steady.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Not getting involved in kickbacks (giving/ receiving) is an ethical choice.

Cosmic tip: Be confident now that you’ve lived and managed keeping your head above the water. All is well.