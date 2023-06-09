16-yr-old girl falls to death from 7th floor of building in Belapur

Deceased was accompanied by 2 young men, inebriated at time of incident

A 16-year-old fell to her death from the seventh floor of an abandoned building at Sector 15 in Belapur on Thursday afternoon. THE NRI police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident and are interrogating both youths.

The deceased, a Kamothe resident, had accompanied a 21-year-old male friend to a party hosted by a man.

Fearing the arrival of his mother, the host took the teenager and her friend to Belapur where the trio climbed to the seventh floor of the building. Later, the girl fell and succumbed to her injuries on the spot. After the police learned of the incident, they rushed the girl to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The men were detained in Kamothe. They claimed that one of them had gone to answer nature's call in the building and the girl followed him. While she walked near the lift duct, she lost her footing, they claimed. "We have recorded the statement of the boys but are awaiting the post-mortem results to find out whether there were any injuries prior to her death," said a police officer.

According to the primary investigation, the girl had been staying with her friend in his house for the past two days and was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

Milind Bharambe, commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai, said, "The interrogation of both the men is on. We haven't given a clean chit to them, as of now we have registered an ADR."