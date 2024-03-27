Maharashtra: Couple killed as cab rams into truck in Kasara

The deceased couple, identified as Shivjiva Shobhu Shivdas (52) and Shobu Kumar Shivdas (58) hailed from Kerala

A couple travelling from the Mumbai airport to Nashik was killed when the cab they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind in Kasara town in Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The deceased couple, identified as Shivjiva Shobhu Shivdas (52) and Shobu Kumar Shivdas (58) hailed from Kerala, reported PTI.

Prima facie, the car driver was driving rashly, which caused the accident, an official said, adding an FIR has been registered.

In another case, a tailor was arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a nine-year-old boy for ransom of Rs 23 lakh with which he wanted to build a house and murdering him in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said, reported PTI.

The boy, identified only as Ibadat, went missing when he was returning from a mosque in Goregaon village where he had gone for evening prayers on Sunday, reported PTI.

Prima facie, the accused is known to the victim. He probably lured the victim to accompany him under some pretext, a Badlapur police station official said, reported PTI.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances under which the boy was kidnapped.

"The kidnapper called up the family of the boy and demanded Rs 23 lakh for releasing him. He told them that he wanted money to build a house. Strangely, he disconnected the call abruptly," the official said, reported PTI.

Police launched a search for the boy after receiving the complaint on Sunday but failed to trace him or the kidnapper.

"On Monday afternoon, Ibadat's body was found stuffed in a sack hidden in the home of a villager," the official said, reported PTI.

However, it is not clear whether the arrested accused was the same villager or someone else.

Police have registered an FIR under section 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Badlapur police station assistant inspector Govind Patil, reported PTI.

He said the accused is a tailor from the same locality of Goregaon village in Badalpur of Thane district.

(With inputs from PTI)