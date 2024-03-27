Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘My son said he was going to get a vada pav with his friends’
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow
Mumbai: Pool stop, full stop at Shivaji Park
Mumbai: BMC makes U-turn, says 3 men fell in water tank with ‘faeces’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai wont face water cut as sufficient water available in reservoirs BMC
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai won't face water cut as sufficient water available in reservoirs: BMC

Updated on: 27 March,2024 11:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The state government has also made additional water available for Mumbai from the reserve quota, it said

Mumbai won't face water cut as sufficient water available in reservoirs: BMC

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai won't face water cut as sufficient water available in reservoirs: BMC
x
00:00

The Mumbai civic body has no plans to impose any water cut in the metropolis as sufficient water is available in reservoirs.


"Due to low rainfall between June and September 2023, relatively less water is available in reservoirs, but the water supply to the city won't get affected," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated on Tuesday.


The state government has also made additional water available for Mumbai from the reserve quota, it said.


A high-level meeting was held at the civic headquarters on Tuesday to review the water supply situation of the metropolis.

"The municipal administration is keeping a close eye on the available water storage in the dam," the BMC said and appealed to citizens to use water sparingly and judiciously.

Mumbai gets its daily water supply from seven different lakes - Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. Most of these lakes are located on the outskirts of Mumbai and in neighbouring Thane and Nashik districts.

Meanwhile, senior IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday evening took charge as the new Mumbai municipal commissioner and administrator, hours after he was appointed to the post by the Maharashtra government on the Election Commission (EC)'s directive, reported PTI.

IAS officer Iqbal Singh Chahal said he has handed over the charge of municipal commissioner and administrator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to his successor Gagrani.

His transfer came after the EC directed the Maharashtra government to appoint Gagrani as the new Mumbai municipal commissioner.

Gagrani was till now serving as additional chief secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), reported PTI.

"I wish to share that I have just handed over the charge of municipal commissioner and administrator, BMC, to my colleague Dr Bhushan Gagrani today," Chahal said, reported PTI.

The senior bureaucrat thanked the state government for providing him an opportunity to work as the Mumbai civic chief.

"I express my deep and sincere gratitude and gratefulness to the Government of Maharashtra for providing me an opportunity to work as municipal commissioner, BMC, for almost 4 years term which included 2 years of fight against COVID Pandemic followed by nearly 2 years of working as MC and Administrator of BMC," Chahal said, reported PTI.

He said the government "blessed" him with a unique opportunity to serve the citizens of Mumbai "which I have tried doing so to my level best".

"I feel happy today that I could contribute my small bit to serve the respected citizens our glorious and great city of Mumbai to the best of my abilities," Chahal added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK