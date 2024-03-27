Mumbai won't face water cut as sufficient water available in reservoirs: BMC

The state government has also made additional water available for Mumbai from the reserve quota, it said

The Mumbai civic body has no plans to impose any water cut in the metropolis as sufficient water is available in reservoirs.

"Due to low rainfall between June and September 2023, relatively less water is available in reservoirs, but the water supply to the city won't get affected," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated on Tuesday.

The state government has also made additional water available for Mumbai from the reserve quota, it said.

A high-level meeting was held at the civic headquarters on Tuesday to review the water supply situation of the metropolis.

"The municipal administration is keeping a close eye on the available water storage in the dam," the BMC said and appealed to citizens to use water sparingly and judiciously.

Mumbai gets its daily water supply from seven different lakes - Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. Most of these lakes are located on the outskirts of Mumbai and in neighbouring Thane and Nashik districts.

Meanwhile, senior IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday evening took charge as the new Mumbai municipal commissioner and administrator, hours after he was appointed to the post by the Maharashtra government on the Election Commission (EC)'s directive, reported PTI.

IAS officer Iqbal Singh Chahal said he has handed over the charge of municipal commissioner and administrator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to his successor Gagrani.

His transfer came after the EC directed the Maharashtra government to appoint Gagrani as the new Mumbai municipal commissioner.

Gagrani was till now serving as additional chief secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), reported PTI.

"I wish to share that I have just handed over the charge of municipal commissioner and administrator, BMC, to my colleague Dr Bhushan Gagrani today," Chahal said, reported PTI.

The senior bureaucrat thanked the state government for providing him an opportunity to work as the Mumbai civic chief.

"I express my deep and sincere gratitude and gratefulness to the Government of Maharashtra for providing me an opportunity to work as municipal commissioner, BMC, for almost 4 years term which included 2 years of fight against COVID Pandemic followed by nearly 2 years of working as MC and Administrator of BMC," Chahal said, reported PTI.

He said the government "blessed" him with a unique opportunity to serve the citizens of Mumbai "which I have tried doing so to my level best".

"I feel happy today that I could contribute my small bit to serve the respected citizens our glorious and great city of Mumbai to the best of my abilities," Chahal added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)