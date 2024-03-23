Breaking News
Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too
First-time voters swayed by political views on climate change: Survey
Anna Hazare blames arrest on Arvind Kejriwal’s doing
Mumbai Police gear up to arrest 35 Somalian pirates
MP Pragya Thakur appears before court, bailable warrant cancelled
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Yet again MMRDA may seek BMC funds for Metro project
<< Back to Elections 2024

Yet again MMRDA may seek BMC funds for Metro project

Updated on: 23 March,2024 04:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The constant request for funds for mega projects could potentially destroy BMC’s financial stability, claim politicians

Yet again MMRDA may seek BMC funds for Metro project

BMC has already allocated R1,000 crore to MMRDA for the Metro project. File pic

Listen to this article
Yet again MMRDA may seek BMC funds for Metro project
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may need to withdraw an additional Rs 3,000 crore from its fixed deposit if the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), requests a portion of the Metro project funding in April or May. In accordance with the state government's urban development directive, BMC has already allocated Rs 1,000 crore to MMRDA for the city's Metro project. The urban development department has instructed BMC to provide a total of R4,960 crores to MMRDA for the Metro railway project, with disbursements to be made in two installments.


"We have already paid Rs 1,000 crore. If MMRDA asks us to pay a second installment, we need to withdraw funds from the fixed deposit,' said an official.


As per the data, BMC had fixed deposits amounting to Rs 91,690 crore as of March 31, 2022. Over 20 months, these deposits decreased by Rs 7,075 crore. By November 2023, the bank held deposits totalling Rs 84,615 crore. These fixed deposits primarily support civic projects, including major initiatives like the Coastal Road, Goregaon Mulund Link Road, and road repairs. Additionally, this marked the first instance of BMC allocating funds to the MMRDA for its projects,” the official added.


Former Mayor and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena UBT, Kishori Pednekar said, “During the pandemic, the economy faced a standstill, but work continued uninterrupted due to BMC's fixed deposits. These deposits serve as a financial lifeline during difficult times. However, the state government's scrutiny of these deposits threatens BMC's financial stability. While MMRDA operates under state government authority and receives taxes from citizens, the state government should provide funding directly to MMRDA if needed, rather than jeopardise BMC's financial security.”

Rakhi Jadhav, leader of the NCP Sharad Pawar said, “MMRDA started many projects in the past, but never asked the BMC for funds. This is the first time MMRDA has demanded fund from the BMC. The state government wants to make the civic body financially unstable.”

Currently Versova- Andheri- Ghatkopar (11.4 km), Dahisar East to D N Nagar (18.60 km), Dahisar East to Andheri East (16.5 km) has started. While other five Metro railway projects are under construction. The city will have a 146.5 km metro network in the future.

Rs 3,000
Amount requested my MMRDA

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai metropolitan region development authority mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK