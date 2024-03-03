MMDRA floats tender for construction of Metro Line 12 connecting Kalyan-Dombivli to Taloja

MMRDA said the 22.173 km extension with 19 stations connecting the Kalyan-Dombivli & NAINA regions; is expected to be completed by Oct 2025, for Rs 5,865 crores.

Representative Image/ Satej Shinde

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Sunday announced that they have floated a tender for the extension of Mumbai Metro Line 12 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) to Navi Mumbai's Taloja area.

"Considering the population growth, development and employment growth in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority completed a comprehensive transport study in the year 2008 after fully studying the required transport network. Also, considering the growing population of Kalyan-Dombivali and surrounding development, the development plan of 27 villages, the Kalyan Development Center and the area of NAINA and the urgency of connecting Kalyan-Dombivali with Navi Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MRPDA) Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) metro line is proposed to be extended from Kalyan to Taloja (via Dombivli). The tender for the appointment of a construction contractor has been released and the process of appointment is in progress," MMRDA statement read.

In their media statement, the agency wrote that the extension has been planned to enhance connectivity and foster development in the Kalyan-Dombivli region and the Navi Mumbai International Airport region. With a total length of 22.173 km and 19 stations, the extension project is expected to be completed by October 2025, at an estimated cost of Rs5,865 crores, the agency said.

The stations on Metro Line 12/MMRDA

Per MMRDA's statement, the decision to extend Metro Line 12 came after a comprehensive transport study conducted by the agency in 2008 highlighting the urgent need for improved transportation infrastructure to support the region's expanding population and development. The extension will connect Metro Route 12 to the existing Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan and Navi Mumbai metro lines, resulting in a circular route that connects Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Navi Mumbai.

The development agency listed various benefits of the project which include saving up to 45 minutes of travel time for those commuting between Kalyan and Taloja. The agency also said it will not only boost commercial and real estate development around metro stations but also create jobs and drive economic growth by attracting investment.

Additionally, the extension will help reduce traffic congestion and air pollution by encouraging commuters to use public transport instead of private vehicles. The agency added that as more commuters shift to using the metro, fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions are expected to fall, improving air quality and public health.

"As this route passes through CIDCO and MIDC areas, these areas will have scope for future progress. The objective of this route is to speed up the development works of the city of Mumbai and the areas covered by it. As this route will be connected with 13 other routes and the Navi Mumbai Metro, it will be easy to travel anywhere from Taloja to South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayandar, and Virar via the metro network," the agency said.

The MMRDA said that they have appointed SYSTRA S.A- DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH has been appointed as general consultant to supervise the construction and system works of Metro Line 12 on September 7, 2022. They further stated that M/s. LKT Engineering Consultant Ltd in a joint venture with M/s. Enia Design Pvt. Ltd was appointed as the Detailed Concept Consultant (DDC).

