One of the precasts being erected

MMRDA erects 22 precasts for Metro Line 9 in mere 8.5 hours

In an important milestone, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) surpassed its own record by erecting 22 Precast Elements within just 8.5 hours at Mumbai Metro Line 9 which includes Subhash Chandra Bose Station, Shahid Bhagat Singh Station, and Dahisar East Stations. The feat was accomplished during restricted working hours on one of the city’s busiest roads, the Western Express Highway, at Dahisar Toll Plaza.

MMRDA chief Dr Sanjay Mukherjee tweeted saying, “We beat our own record, and we shall keep trying harder. Congratulations to Team #Metro Line 9.” MMRDA, too, tweeted saying, “Transporting precast elements from the Malvani casting yard and other yards, located 29 km away, the team meticulously followed all safety standards. With elements sourced from four different casting yards, seamless coordination between the Mumbai Traffic department and Metro team ensured uninterrupted traffic flow at Dahisar Toll Naka. This achievement exemplifies the dedication and efficiency of our Erection Team, Casting Yard Team, and Safety Team.”

