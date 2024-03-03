Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MMRDA erects 22 precasts for Metro Line 9 in mere 85 hours
<< Back to Elections 2024

MMRDA erects 22 precasts for Metro Line 9 in mere 8.5 hours

Updated on: 03 March,2024 04:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

MMRDA breaks its own record of 12 precasts in eight hours on same line

MMRDA erects 22 precasts for Metro Line 9 in mere 8.5 hours

One of the precasts being erected

Listen to this article
MMRDA erects 22 precasts for Metro Line 9 in mere 8.5 hours
x
00:00

In an important milestone, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) surpassed its own record by erecting 22 Precast Elements within just 8.5 hours at Mumbai Metro Line 9 which includes Subhash Chandra Bose Station, Shahid Bhagat Singh Station, and Dahisar East Stations. The feat was accomplished during restricted working hours on one of the city’s busiest roads, the Western Express Highway, at Dahisar Toll Plaza.


MMRDA chief Dr Sanjay Mukherjee tweeted saying, “We beat our own record, and we shall keep trying harder. Congratulations to Team #Metro Line 9.” MMRDA, too, tweeted saying, “Transporting precast elements from the Malvani casting yard and other yards, located 29 km away, the team meticulously followed all safety standards. With elements sourced from four different casting yards, seamless coordination between the Mumbai Traffic department and Metro team ensured uninterrupted traffic flow at Dahisar Toll Naka. This achievement exemplifies the dedication and efficiency of our Erection Team, Casting Yard Team, and Safety Team.”



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai metropolitan region development authority mumbai metro dahisar western express highway mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK