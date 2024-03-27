Breaking News
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder

Updated on: 27 March,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Cops say 12-year-old allegedly teased the main accused as gay; two more accomplices arrested

The 12-year-old boy

Key Highlights

  1. Investigation in the murder of a 12-year-old boy has taken a different turn
  2. Extortion calls made a day after the murder were an attempt to mislead
  3. Accused allege that the victim had teased the main accused by calling him gay

Investigation in the murder of a 12-year-old boy, which initially seemed like a case of extortion, has taken a different turn. Police stated that the extortion calls made a day after the murder were an attempt to mislead and divert their investigations. According to preliminary statements from the accused, they allege that the victim had teased the main accused by calling him gay, which upset him.


The Kulgaon police, along with the local Crime Branch, have arrested Saufuan Maulvi, 21; Salman Maulvi, 20, and Abdulla Nazir Maulvi in the case. “All the accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody. We are continuing our investigation,” said a police officer.


The accused Salman Maulvi, 20, and (left) Saufuan Maulvi, 21
During interrogation, Saufuan claimed the victim had continuously teased him by calling him gay. “Saufuan told us that he confronted the victim multiple times and told him to stop calling him gay, but the teasing did not stop,” said a police officer. “Finally, he roped in Salman and Abdulla and they killed the boy,” he added.

The police stated that the victim went for namaz on Sunday evening and did not return home. His parents searched the area and approached the police, who circulated his picture on social media. The accused demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh, using two different SIM cards for calls. The police tracked the location to Goregaon village in Badlapur, where they found the boy’s body in a gunny bag at a nearby house.

“Initially, there were doubts that the accused killed the boy after his picture circulated on social media,” said a police officer. “But Saufuan claims they killed the boy an hour before making the ransom call to create confusion and avoid police suspicion.” The victim’s father said, “Saufuan often gave my son chocolates. I don’t understand why he took such an extreme step. If he needed money, I would have arranged or begged for it.” 

A large crowd gathered for the boy’s funeral as news of his brutal murder spread. The Kulgaon police have registered a case for kidnapping, murder, and conspiracy against the accused, acknowledging their premeditated plan.

Mar 24
Day the 12-year-old boy went missing

