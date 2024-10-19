Breaking News
Mumbai: 32 years later, fugitive arrested in JJ shootout case from Uttar Pradesh

Updated on: 19 October,2024 02:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The shootout took place on September 12, 1992, resulting in the deaths of three people. Police sources have revealed that Tribhuvan was present at the scene and fired several rounds from an AK-47 during the attack

A fugitive in the 1992 JJ Hospital shootout case has been arrested after 32 years. The arrested individual has been identified as Tribhuvan Singh, also known as Pradhan or Shripati Shrikant Rai, aged 62.


The shootout took place on September 12, 1992, resulting in the deaths of three people. Police sources have revealed that Tribhuvan was present at the scene and fired several rounds from an AK-47 during the attack.


In total, 500 rounds were fired during the shootout, marking the first time an AK-47 was used by gangsters in India. The attack was carried out to kill Arun Gawli gang member Shailesh Haldankar, who was fatally shot. Two police officers assigned to protect Haldankar were also killed in the shootout.


It is worth noting that Haldankar’s murder was in retaliation for the killing of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother-in-law, Ismail Parkar, who had been killed by the Gawli gang just days before the shootout.

