30 years on, Dawood kin, wanted in 1992 JJ shootout, held abroad

Updated on: 12 September,2023 06:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

While the police are refusing to divulge details, mid-day understands that one of those who participated in Dawood Ibrahim’s first major operation will be brought back to Mumbai soon

Dawood Ibrahim. The accused, Nazir Faki, is related to the don through marriage


Nazir Mohammed Faki, a relative of notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and a key fugitive wanted in connection with the shootout at JJ hospital in 1992, is believed to have been apprehended in another country. The horrific incident was orchestrated by Dawood as an act of revenge for the murder of Ismail Parkar, the husband of his sister Haseena. 

jj hospital dawood ibrahim mumbai mumbai news chhota shakeel news maharashtra

