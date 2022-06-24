Mumbai reports 1,898 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,03,760, while the death toll increased to 19,591, as per BMC bulletin

Mumbai on Friday reported 1,898 new Covid-19 cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the metropolis, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on June 24.

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,03,760, while the death toll increased to 19,591, as per BMC bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the tally of recovered patients increased to 10,70,912 after 2,253 persons were discharged. This led to the count of patients undergoing treatment dropping to 13,257.

Mumbai has been reporting Covid-19 cases in four digits since June 7.

As per the bulletin, 14,944 Covid-19 fresh tests were carried out in the metropolis, taking their cumulative count to 1,74,51,795.

The growth of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai stood at 0.173 per cent between June 15-21, while the case doubling rate was 386 days, said the BMC.

Out of the 1,898 new patients, 1,802 were asymptomatic, while 96 symptomatic people were admitted in hospitals. Of these, 12 patients were on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The civic body said of the 24,772 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, as many as 665 beds are currently occupied.

The metropolis, however, is free of sealed buildings and containment zones.