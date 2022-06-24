Western Railway achieves highest ever single-day revenue of Rs 68.42 crore on June 23

During the period from 1st April 2022 to 23rd June 2022, WR achieved revenue to the tune of Rs 4485.31 crore registering a growth of almost 67 per cent in comparison to the previous year for the corresponding period

Representative image

Western Railway performed exceptionally well and has already achieved an originating revenue of Rs 4,485.31 crore up to June 23, 2022. It also achieved the highest single-day revenue of Rs. 68.42 crore has been generated on June 23.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said, during the period from 1st April 2022 to 23rd June 2022, WR achieved revenue to the tune of Rs 4485.31 crore registering a growth of almost 67 per cent in comparison to the previous year for the corresponding period. Out of this, revenue of above Rs. 1256.66 cr has been garnered from the Passenger sector and about Rs. 3098 crore has been generated from Goods sector. Rs. 71.81 cr has been received from Parcel & Luggage which has registered an increase of 42.54 per cent as against the previous year for the corresponding period. Further, ticket checking has contributed revenue of Rs. 58.69 crore, thereby, registering a growth of 922 per cent as against the same period last year.

Thakur further informed that during the period from 1st April 2022 to 23rd June 2022, Western Railway has transported commodities weighing more than 75 thousand tonnes through its 141 parcel special trains, which included agricultural produce, medicines, medical equipment, fish, milk, etc. The revenue generated through this transportation has been approx. Rs. 25.57 crore. 47 Milk Special trains were run by WR, with a load of more than 34,500 tonnes. Similarly, 13 Special Parcel trains with a load of more than 2,700 tonnes were also run to transport essential commodities. In addition to this, 62 indented rakes carrying about 32,500 tonnes & 8 indented NMG rakes carrying about 1,800 tonnes were also run. To help the farmers find new markets for their produce and also for its economical and fast transportation, 11 Kisan Rails with a load of more than 3,400 tonnes have also been run during this period.