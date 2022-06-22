Do not get carried away by the word endemic: Experts amid rising Covid-19 cases

The highly transmissible Omicron variants will spread even faster in cool weather and citizens must adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, they say

Vaccine apart, experts have urged the masses to wear a mask and avoid crowded places. Pic/Ashish Raje

Experts are worried as several recent international studies on Omicron variants BA.2.12, BA.4 and BA.5 have hinted at the capability of these strains in evading vaccine immunity and spreading much faster than other variants of COVID-19. This has also raised concerns over the effectivity of the booster dose. Amid rising cases in the city, the BKC Jumbo centre is back in operation after about six months.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of Medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, said, “The unfortunate part is that the actual screening that should have been otherwise done is not happening at ground level and those using self-test kits are not reporting their results, nor the administration has any mode to get the said data. Moreover, since the beginning of COVID-19, the word ‘endemic’ has been used quite often thereby, yet the pandemic continues and so is the wave after wave. The need of the hour, especially with monsoon setting in, is to keep infections at bay and moreover other than COVID-19, the seasonal flu will also add to the challenge, and hence COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is a must. As in the recent past, the removal of the mask mandate in Mumbai and Maharashtra and urged the authorities to bring back a strict mask mandate urgently, as also declare severe penalties on violators.”

He quoted a study from Beijing published in the journal “Nature” on June 15, which concluded that BA.2.12, BA.4 and BA.5 exhibit higher transmissibility over other variants. All 3 variants have capabilities to evade the immune system (defence system) of human beings and exhibit stronger evasion from 3 dose of vaccination, it said. Dr Shaikh said all 3 variants have been reported from India. The first report on the BA.2.12 variant came from Patna in April which concluded that BA.12 resulted in 10 times more severe Covid-19.

