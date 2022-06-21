Covid-19: Mumbai reports 19 deaths in 20 days; 73 per cent fatalities among people aged above 50

BMC’s public health department officials stated that cases with immunocompromised or severe comorbidities often succumb to their underlying disease

Representative image. Pic/iStock

The rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has resulted in 19 deaths in June so far as against six deaths in last two months.

The city has reported 19 deaths in just 20 days, of which 73 per cent of the deaths are of people over 50 years of age with comorbidities such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, heart ailment and chronic kidney disease etc.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, 19 people succumbed to Covid-19 between June 1 to June 20 compared to six deaths that occurred in the last two months. Of these 19 deaths (10 were female and 10 male), one or two deaths did not report comorbidities.

