Updated on: 20 June,2022 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Opposition claims that Aaditya Thackeray’s Worli constituency has got two beautification works worth several crores going on, and tenders for four more are in the process, which is a lot more than any other ward has got in the city

Mumbai: Shiv Sena and BMC rarely think beyond Worli, claims Opposition

Work underway at Worli Fort, on June 14. Pic/Atul Kamble


In Worli, it’s raining projects. The BMC has been showering disproportionate love on this south Mumbai pocket, the constituency of state minister and chief minister’s son Aaditya Thackeray, prompting the opposition to urge the civic body to pay equal attention to other wards in the city. In the latest instance, four new tenders worth crores have been issued to beautify Worli, apart from two ongoing ones. 

In the last financial year, G south ward, which includes Worli and Prabhadevi, received over Rs 15 crore for such projects, while M east ward comprising Deonar and Mankhurd got less than Rs 9 crore.




Worli is the constituency of Aaditya ThackerayWorli is the constituency of Aaditya Thackeray


