Mumbai: Son run over by taxi, kind parents fight to save cabbie from jail

Updated on: 03 June,2022 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Bambroliya |

Garment trader Amar Jariwala, who believed in Jivdaya, was checking on a kite after it hit his car on sea link; he died when cab hit him on sea link

Mumbai: Son run over by taxi, kind parents fight to save cabbie from jail

Illustration/Uday Mohite


The kind-hearted family of a Napean Sea Road garment trader who was run over by a taxi while trying to save a kite on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is now trying to save the cabbie, who has been arrested for rash driving. Amar Jariwala’s parents said the taxi driver was not at fault and they don’t want his family to suffer.

Jariwala’s family said he believed in Jivdaya—being compassionate towards all living beings. His vehicle was on the sea link when a kite somehow hit the windshield of his car and fell. When Jariwala got out to check on the bird, a taxi hit him. Jariwala died and his driver was wounded after the taxi him, too.




His father Manish Jariwala told mid-day, “Amar died after the taxi hit him. We lost him but we don’t want the taxi driver’s family to suffer due to this. We requested the Worli police to take back the case. But, they registered an FIR and arrested him. If needed, we will write a letter to the police to forgive him for the incident.” The family lives at Shreepal Nagar.


