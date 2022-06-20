Mumbai: Covid-19 ICU hospitalisations up 187 per cent

Doctors stress the need for wearing masks, maintaining social distance and vaccination; say not everyone admitted is a sr citizen

A beneficiary is vaccinated at CSMT on Saturday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbaikars, be cautious. The threat of COVID-19 persists and in the past 11 days, there has been a 187 per cent increase in ICU admissions in private hospitals, and 117 per cent increase in the same admissions in public hospitals. While most of those admitted are senior citizens, some are younger.

People have given up wearing masks, which is the worst thing to happen in the scenario. People are gathering without masks, no social distancing and most patients come to the hospital after they have a fever or to get tested for other illnesses and are found positive for COVID-19. Currently, there are seven patients in the ICU. All are of mixed age groups. Some are young and were detected before surgery but none of them require oxygen support or a ventilator,” said Dr V Ravishankar, CEO, Lilavati Hospital.

A rapid rise

