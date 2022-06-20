Mumbai reports over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for 5th day in row; 1 dies

A total of 15,026 samples were tested during the day and the positivity rate stood at 13.88 per cent

A man gets a dose of vaccine at platform no. 18 at CSMT. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai on Sunday reported 2,087 new COVID-19 cases and one death. This is the fifth consecutive day that the city logged more than 2,000 cases. The total case count reached 10,94,644 and the death toll increased to 19,583.



A total of 15,026 samples were tested during the day and the positivity rate stood at 13.88 per cent.

Of the new cases, 95 patients needed hospitalisation with 11 requiring oxygen support. At present, there are 13,897 active patients in the city and 652 of them undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Civic officials said the patient who succumbed to the infection on Sunday was a 50-year-old woman and added that she did not have any underlying health conditions.

Show full article