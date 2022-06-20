Check-up for Covid-19? Get full body check done, too: Experts

With rise in COVID cases, experts say people should opt for check-ups while authorities too should consider it to tackle cases in high-risk category better

A BMC medical staffer conducts RT-PCR and antigen tests at Jain Health Centre, Dadar on June 4. File pic

As COVID-19 cases are rising again, health experts are of the opinion that people, while getting screened for COVID, should also get a basic health check-up done, as majority of the population do not get regular health check-ups and thus are unaware of any underlying comorbid condition they may have. They also added that the civic body and public health department, while doing door-to-door screening for the infection, could also test citizens for basic health conditions such as blood sugar, kidney and liver function among others. They said the data from this will help the authorities come up with better healthcare plans and help arrest the spread as well as monitor high-risk patients better.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of Medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir J J Group of Hospitals, expressed concerns about people with comorbidities not being traced and added that the infection may prove severe for such people, leading to prolonged hospitalisation or even death.

He quoted an article published in the British Medical Journal on June 15 which concluded that the risk is highest in people suffering from diabetes, obesity and mental disorders. Dr Shaikh also quoted the article which stated that 20 per cent people worldwide are estimated to be at higher risk of adverse COVID outcomes due to comorbidities and that the risk of death due to COVID-19 in patients with comorbidities is four-fold in the age group of 50 to 64 years and 10-fold in the age group above 85 years.

