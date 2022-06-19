Mumbai records 2,087 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The recovery rate in the BMC area is 97 per cent. The growth rate of Covid-19 infections in Mumbai stood at 0.178 per cent for the period between June 12 and 18

The Covid-19 tally in Mumbai reached 19,583 on Sunday. the city reported 2,087 new Covid-19 cases and one death of a 50-year-old Female, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on June 19.

The recovery rate in the BMC area is 97 per cent. The growth rate of Covid-19 infections in Mumbai stood at 0.178 per cent for the period between June 12 and 18, and the case doubling rate is 381 days, the BMC bulletin said.

