Maharashtra reports 4,004 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality

Updated on: 19 June,2022 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The total case tally in the state increased to 79,35,749, stated Maharashtra's public health department release. A day earlier the state had reported 3,883 cases and two Covid-19 fatalities

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 4,004 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality. Out of the 4,004 cases, around 2,087 were reported from Mumbai city.

The total case tally in the state increased to 79,35,749, stated Maharashtra's public health department release. A day earlier the state had reported 3,883 cases and two Covid-19 fatalities.




Presently, Maharashtra has 23,746 active cases after 3,085 patients were discharged on Sunday. The tally of recoveries in the state is 77,64,117.


mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra

