Maharashtra health dept asks district, civic officials to increase Covid-19 testing

Representative image

The Maharashtra health department has asked district and civic authorities to ramp up coronavirus testing as the numbers of samples being examined had fallen while cases were rising.

In a letter to collectors, municipal corporations and chief executive officers, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas said all districts should ensure the proportion of RT-PCR tests was at least 60 per cent. In view of rising cases, it said people should be advised to wear masks in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools.

The state has seen a sharp spike in cases over the last week, with June 1 reporting 1,081 cases, the highest since February 24. "Testing in the state has considerably reduced despite repeated instructions. As per the June 1 data, there has been gross shortfall in the number of weekly tests conducted in 26 districts which is a major cause of concern. Overall testing in all districts should be increased immediately," the letter said.

