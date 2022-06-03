Breaking News
Mumbai: Meet Jogeshwari's very own 'Fire Girls' out there to douse the menace of child marriage

Updated on: 04 June,2022 09:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

Over 20 girls from the Vaidu community in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area have formed a group called ‘Fire Girls’ to stop child marriage

'Fire Girls' of Mumbai. Pic/Durga Gudilu


Born in the rural village of Solapur district, Ashwini Gudilu, shifted to Mumbai at her cousin’s home two years ago after she was pressurised to marry her uncle at the age of 16.

Gudilu lost her mother when she was three and has been taken care of by her maternal grandmother ever since. Her marriage was fixed with her mother’s brother when she was a child, she claims.




Ashwini is now a part of a girls' group who are opposing child marriage in their Vaidu community in Mumbai. The Vaidu community, a nomadic community in Maharashtra traditionally practiced medicine and healing with locally available herbs and plants. In Mumbai, the Vaidu community is settled in 14 ghettos across the city.


solapur maharashtra mumbai news jogeshwari unicef

