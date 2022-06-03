Mumbai: Meet Jogeshwari's very own 'Fire Girls' out there to douse the menace of child marriage

Over 20 girls from the Vaidu community in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area have formed a group called ‘Fire Girls’ to stop child marriage

'Fire Girls' of Mumbai. Pic/Durga Gudilu

Born in the rural village of Solapur district, Ashwini Gudilu, shifted to Mumbai at her cousin’s home two years ago after she was pressurised to marry her uncle at the age of 16.

Gudilu lost her mother when she was three and has been taken care of by her maternal grandmother ever since. Her marriage was fixed with her mother’s brother when she was a child, she claims.

Ashwini is now a part of a girls' group who are opposing child marriage in their Vaidu community in Mumbai. The Vaidu community, a nomadic community in Maharashtra traditionally practiced medicine and healing with locally available herbs and plants. In Mumbai, the Vaidu community is settled in 14 ghettos across the city.

Ashwini, who belongs to the Vaidu community, recalls, “As soon as my SSC results were declared, my grandmother started asking me to marry her son. While my marriage was decided with him when I was a child, he married some other girl when I was in class 7. Within a few years, they got divorced. My grandmother was concerned about his future and who will marry a divorced man, so along with other relatives they kept on pressurising me to marry him when I was 16 years of age. I wanted to study further so I objected to getting married at an early age and came to Mumbai to stay with my cousin and complete my education."

Over 20 Vaidu girls in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area have formed a group called ‘Fire Girls’ to stop child marriage in their community. Many times, families go to their native in rural parts of Solapur, Nashik to get their children married in a remote environment so that no one can object to the marriage.

“We want to bring change in our community by stopping child marriage. I was lucky to escape this, but many of my school friends got married before 18 years of age. Now they have kids too. In December last year, we tried to stop one of my school friend’s marriage. Even after objection, a few days later, their family got them married without letting anyone know about it,” says Ashwini.

A resident of Jogeshwari, Priyanka Varganti, 18, who too was pressurised by her family to marry her relative says, “In our community when a girl is born, her marriage is decided by the family members when she is a child. It is an unwritten rule that a first girl child should be married to a family member due to which usually they get their elder girl married to her maternal uncle. The moment the girl reaches the age of puberty, the family starts preparations for her marriage.”

She adds, “Through the ‘Fire Girls’ initiative, we want to create awareness among the teenagers to not fall for child marriage as well as to object to ongoing child marriages in our community. All 20 girls who are a part of the initiative are between 14-18 years of age and have their individual child marriage stories to narrate. Most of the youngsters these days are more on Instagram and like watching reels. As a first initiative of ‘Fire Girls’ we have thought of making Instagram reels to create social awareness about this issue and also teach them the consequences of this marriage.”

Durga Gudilu, a social activist in the Vaidu community who has been a strong support to these girls, says, “Many of these girls want to study further and make a successful career but the families think in a different way. Usually, the families fear that if their girl has access to a smartphone and the internet freely, she will start having her own opinion of how she wants to shape her future and might get into inter-caste marriage later. Due to which, as soon as the girl reaches the age of puberty, they prefer to get their girl married within the family.”

The Prevention of Child Marriage Act was enacted in 2006 to prevent child marriage but still, child marriage continues to be an issue in the interior parts of India. Last year, the central government proposed a bill to increase the age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21, noting that post-marital responsibilities have far-reaching effects on girls' health.

The rate of child marriage in the nomadic community is huge. There is often a lack of cooperation from the authorities to stop child marriage in tribal rural areas.

Durga, adds, “Child marriages at an early age are rampant in our community due to lack of education. Although the Department of Women and Child Development has succeeded in stopping child marriages in Maharashtra, due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, there were still a large number of child marriages that the government was not able to stop.”

According to last year’s data reported by UNICEF, 790 child marriages were prevented from occurring across the state of Maharashtra through joint action of the Department of Women and Child Development, CHILDLINE, Police and civil society. In the Solapur district, 88 marriages of girls under 18 years were prevented in 2021 followed by Aurangabad (62), Osmanabad (45), Nanded (45), Yavatmal (42), and Beed (40).

Speaking about other issues due to child marriage, Gudilu adds, “Many times the girls suffer from health issues due to early age pregnancy too. Sometimes they have a child with a recessive condition.”