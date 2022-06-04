Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000

A 28-year-old man who took a Rs 5,000 loan in March has been forced to pay lakhs in just 60 days; app staffers from CashBus convinced him to download 15 more loan apps

He borrowed from the loan app in March this year, for his wife’s treatment. Representation pic

A 28-year-old Chunabhatti resident filed a police complaint after two months of harassment and payments of lakhs of rupees did not satiate the loan sharks’ hunger to loot an innocent man. The man had borrowed Rs 5,000 from CashBus, an instant loan app, as he was in desperate need of money for his wife’s medical treatment, but ended up losing Rs 4.23 lakh. He had taken this route after his friends refused to help him.

Earlier this year, the complainant’s wife fell ill and he was in an urgent need of money. He approached his friends for help, but none did. Disappointed, he downloaded CashBus on March 28, 2022, and while registering on the app he unknowingly gave it access to his gallery, contact and location. The app showed that he was eligible for a loan of Rs 50,000 which had to be repaid in 90 days.



Recovery agents harassed the man by sending messages from 200 different numbers. Representation pic

Show full article