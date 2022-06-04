Loan app racket: Police act; three victims get calls

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 June,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Byculla, Vakola and Nagpada police call victims to the station on Friday to take their complaints, hours after mid-day reported about their inaction previously

Officers from Byculla police station recorded the statement of a 27-year-old student on Friday. File pic/Ashish Raje


Hours after mid-day reported the plight of loan app racket’s victims who had been sent away by cops without an FIR, some of them have been contacted by their respective police station. Victims who had previously approached Byculla, Vakola and Nagpada police stations but got no resolution, visited again on Friday. Nagpada police called the 25-year-old delivery executive, who was earlier dissuaded from registering a complaint. 

Just an NC 




“After the story in mid-day on Friday, an officer called me to Nagpada police station. I paid a visit thinking they will file an FIR, but the police handed me a copy of a non-cognisable (NC) offence that they registered. I don’t know what to do now. I am ready to repay the loan, but I have been subjected to harassment by the recovery agents. What if they come to my doorstep?” he asked. 


byculla vakola mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai nagpada

