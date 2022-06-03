I will be a bride, but not anyone's wife, says Gujarat girl who is to marry self on June 11

'I will put a garland to myself, will take seven vows and apply sindoor. I will complete all marriage rituals. A pandit will come for my marriage. My wedding invitation card is also ready,' said Kshama Bindu

Kshama Bindu

Ahmedabad- born Kshama Bindu, who will marry herself on June 11, stunned her parents when she shared her sologamy plan with them. “They asked me if I had lost my mind, but later understood my feelings,” said the 24-year-old woman, who lives in Vadodara. It’s all about self-love, said Kshama, who has made elaborate arrangements for her wedding.

Kshama told mid-day, “I had decided to live with myself when I was a child. I was watching a web series where there was a dialogue that said ‘every woman wants to become a bride but not a wife. So I decided to become a bride of myself. I also found through Google that this is called sologamy.”

Kshama has completed her bachelor’s from MS University, Vadodara. Here mehendi will be held on June 9. “My haldi function has been organised during the day on June 11 followed by the wedding at night. I will put a garland to myself, will take seven vows and apply sindoor. I will complete all marriage rituals. A pandit will come for my marriage. My wedding invitation card is also ready. Now, the bride’s clothes are getting ready.”

