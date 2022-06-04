Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots

Poor response prompts move; centres at other 4 tourist destinations manage to jab just 224 beneficiaries between May 27 and June 2

A teenager gets a dose of vaccine, at Nair hospital on May 7

The civic corporation may have done well in vaccinating adults against COVID, but it’s struggling to shore up the numbers for teens and kids. With most schools shut for summer vacation, the BMC had started a vaccination drive at 8 tourist destinations in the city to inoculate young beneficiaries but had to close half of them due to poor response.

As cases have started rising again, the BMC set up vaccination points at Gateway of India, Jehangir Art Gallery, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Byculla zoo, Mahakali Caves at Andheri, Chhota Kashmir Boating Club at Aarey Colony, Snow World in Kurla and Kidzania at RCT Mall. While the drive started on May 27, the centres at Andheri, Aarey, Kurla, and Jehangir Art Gallery barely inoculated any kids. Till June 2, the other 4 centres had vaccinated only 224 beneficiaries.



A beneficiary being jabbed, at Byculla zoo on May 28. Pics/Ashish Raje

