Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots

The civic corporation may have done well in vaccinating adults against COVID, but it’s struggling to shore up the numbers for teens and kids. With most schools shut for summer vacation, the BMC had started a vaccination drive at 8 tourist destinations in the city to inoculate young beneficiaries but had to close half of them due to poor response.
As cases have started rising again, the BMC set up vaccination points at Gateway of India, Jehangir Art Gallery, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Byculla zoo, Mahakali Caves at Andheri, Chhota Kashmir Boating Club at Aarey Colony, Snow World in Kurla and Kidzania at RCT Mall. While the drive started on May 27, the centres at Andheri, Aarey, Kurla, and Jehangir Art Gallery barely inoculated any kids. Till June 2, the other 4 centres had vaccinated only 224 beneficiaries.
BMC’s Executive Health Officer Dr Mangla Gomare said, “In these tourist spots, we are vaccinating people above 12 years old. Vaccines like Corbevax for kids, Covaxin for teenagers, and Covishield for adults are being administered. After taking so much effort, there is still a low response from people. We had to close our camps at 4 tourist spots due to poor response to save manpower and resources.”
Take the shots, urge experts
Experts have appealed to citizens to take booster doses and asked parents to get their kids vaccinated. Dr Avinash Supe, the clinical director of Hinduja Hospital at Khar and head of Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s COVID death review committee, said, “Once again COVID cases are going up in the city and state. The BMC is making so much effort, why people are not responding? The vaccine effect will go down after some time so it becomes important to take a booster dose. The parents should get their children vaccinated which will protect them from the disease and its severity.”
Covid task force Member Dr Kedar Toraskar said, “Though most of the city population has taken both doses of vaccine, there is a breakthrough infection. There is a chance of antibody levels going down after a certain period. So if people are eligible then they should take a booster shot.”
Centres closed at
>> Jehangir Art Gallery, Fort
>> Mahakali Caves, Andheri
>> Chhota Kashmir Boating Club, Aarey Colony
>> Snow World, Kurla