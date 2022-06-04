Mumbai: BMC moves to secure 90,000 manholes, one week before monsoon

City politicians, activists ask why the civic body waited five years when the manholes should have been secured after renowned doctor’s death in 2017

A man tests the strength of a safety grill on a manhole

Five years after famous gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amrapurkar's death, the BMC has decided to put safety grills on all the manholes in the city, barely a week before the monsoon. Until now, only manholes at flooding spots were shielded.

The move follows a meeting the chief minister held with the civic chief recently. City politicians and activists, however, questioned why it took the civic body five years to do what should have been done after the tragic death of renowned Dr Amrapurkar. Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh asked if the current move was in view of the upcoming BMC polls.

Moreover, with the monsoon just a week away, there is the question of whether the BMC would be able to secure all the manholes. As of now, less than 4 per cent of the manholes in the city are safe. The BMC has put a safety net on 3,679 manholes in Mumbai and its suburbs. This year the civic body installed 250 protective grills on manholes, and 50 will be installed in the coming week.

