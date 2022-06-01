Thieves break into retired cop's house in Kurla, flee away with expensive belongings and firearm

The police have formed three different teams to nab the culprits and recover the stolen valuables

The Nehru Nagar Police have formed three different teams to nab the culprits who broke into the house of a retired assistant commissioner (ACP) of Mumbai police. The thieves fled away with a licensed firearm and live cartridges along with belongings including jewellery worth over Rs. 7.5 lakh.

The retired police official with his wife had visited his daughter's residence between May 23 to May 29 in Parel and lived there for a few days. The incident came to light on May 29 when the retired ACP returned back to his house and found his cupboards in a mess. Upon checking, he found the belongings, a firearm and five live cartridges missing. He contacted the police and lodged an FIR. The police have been scanning the CCTV footage around the vicinity of his residence in Kamgar Nagar, Kurla west to get clues of the incident, police sources said.

When contacted Chandrashekhar Bhabal, senior police inspector, Nehru Nagar police station told mid-day.com, "The accused are yet to be identified and our teams are working on the case."

