Shiv Sena backs RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'no need to find Shivling in every mosque' comment

Updated on: 03 June,2022 09:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On Thursday, Bhagwat said there was no need to find a 'Shiv Ling' in every mosque and start a new dispute every day

Shiv Sena backs RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'no need to find Shivling in every mosque' comment

Sanjay Raut. File pic


The Shiv Sena on Friday supported RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment that there was no need to find a 'Shivling' in every mosque and start a new dispute every day, and added that the focus should be instead on how to save the lives of Kashmiri Pandits.

In a searing attack on the BJP-led Union government, Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut also said that in view of Kashmiri Pandits once again fleeing from the Valley, "Kashmir Files 2" should be made to show who is responsible for their current plight.




Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had supported the film "The Kashmir Files" which helped its producer earn Rs 400-500 crore, but the situation of Kashmiri Pandits did not change, he said.


shiv sena mumbai news bharatiya janata party

