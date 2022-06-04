Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai sees 763 cases, highest since February 4

Updated on: 04 June,2022 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Covid-19: Mumbai sees 763 cases, highest since February 4

Maskless commuters on a BEST bus on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje


The city reported 763 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the third consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above 700, taking the infection caseload here to 10,68,008, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,567, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was the highest since February 4, when the figure was 846, and was a rise from the 704 reported on Thursday and 739 on Wednesday, he said.




The fresh cases have been detected from 9,896 tests, which puts the positivity rate or cases per 100 tests in the metropolis at 7.7 per cent.


