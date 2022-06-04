Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asks DCP to lose weight, tells partymen to wear masks

He cited the examples of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and himself as people who were voluntarily following the mask rule at all times

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on June 3 asked a police official to lose weight. He was giving away keys of modern motorcycles to the force at an event in Pimpri Chinchwad when deputy commissioner of police Kakasaheb Dole came forward and promptly received the "lose weight" advice from the senior NCP leader.

A video of the conversation went viral on social media and was also played on television news channels several times during the day. Later, at an NCP event in an auditorium, Pawar asked his partymen to wear masks as the coronavirus pandemic was yet to disappear.

Also Read: If you are 30-39 years, you’re at highest virus risk

He cited the examples of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and himself as people who were voluntarily following the mask rule at all times.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.