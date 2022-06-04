Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Sample of girl from UP's Ghaziabad sent for monkeypox testing, govt sources say 'unnecessary panic mongering
Uttar Pradesh: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence
Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000
Mumbai sees 763 Covid-19 cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally touches 3,735
AAP to contest all seats in Gujarat Assembly polls
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asks DCP to lose weight, tells partymen to wear masks

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asks DCP to lose weight, tells partymen to wear masks

Updated on: 04 June,2022 02:26 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

He cited the examples of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and himself as people who were voluntarily following the mask rule at all times

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar asks DCP to lose weight, tells partymen to wear masks

Ajit Pawar. File Pic


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on June 3 asked a police official to lose weight. He was giving away keys of modern motorcycles to the force at an event in Pimpri Chinchwad when deputy commissioner of police Kakasaheb Dole came forward and promptly received the "lose weight" advice from the senior NCP leader.

A video of the conversation went viral on social media and was also played on television news channels several times during the day. Later, at an NCP event in an auditorium, Pawar asked his partymen to wear masks as the coronavirus pandemic was yet to disappear.




Also Read: If you are 30-39 years, you’re at highest virus risk


He cited the examples of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and himself as people who were voluntarily following the mask rule at all times.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

ajit pawar maharashtra Coronavirus national news pimpri-chinchwad

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK