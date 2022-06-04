If you are 30-39 years, you’re at highest virus risk

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 June,2022 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Of 4,000 cases in city between 21 May-1 June, 920 found in 30 to 39 age group and working population

A woman gets jabbed at Nair hospital on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje


As Covid-19 cases are seeing a rise, the 20-39 years age group is again making up for a majority of the new cases. Of the 3,962 cases registered between May 21 and June 1 in the city, 1,621 were from this age group. And, 920 of these were from those aged 30-39. Gender and age analysis shows that this is similar to the earlier waves. Youngsters and the working class are the most affected ones. The rate of hospitalisation, however, remains low as most patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

On Friday, BMC commissioner I S Chahal asked officials to increase the number of daily tests. “The experts from IIT Kanpur predicted the fourth wave in July. Their earlier predictions proved correct, so we should take maximum precaution. The test positivity rate increased to 8 per cent, which is a warning sign. Currently, the number of daily tests is around 8,000 and it should be increased to 30,000,” he said.




A health worker collects a swab sample at LTT, Kurla. File pic
A health worker collects a swab sample at LTT, Kurla. File pic


