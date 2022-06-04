Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP's ex-corporators hit out at BMC's claim of 105 per cent desilting of nullahs

Updated on: 04 June,2022 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

BJP’s former corporators said the claim was based on an online number but the ground reality is different

Mumbai: BJP's ex-corporators hit out at BMC's claim of 105 per cent desilting of nullahs

The Wallbhat river is also full of silt


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not happy with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) claim of 105 per cent desilting of nullahs. BJP’s former corporators said the claim was based on an online number but the ground reality is different. Last year civic commissioner IS Chahal made the same claim but the flood situation continued in the city. The BJP’s former corporators fear the same situation. Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu has said the BMC has completed 105 per cent of desilting work on nullahs and 98 per cent on the Mithi river.

A nullah full of filth at Mulund west
A nullah full of filth at Mulund west




Prakash Gangadhare, BJP’s former corporator of Mulund West said, “ I will show the municipal commissioner the truth of desilting. He is making a claim just sitting in the office. There is a lot of work remaining in Mulund and the BMC claims 105 per cent work is done. There is silt in every nullah of Mulund. This year people will face waterlogging,” Gangadhare said. “Even the repairs of drains are still on. When will this work be complete? People ask us if they will face waterlogging, not the administration officials who sit in offices and throw numbers,” he added. 


