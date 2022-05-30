Mumbai: 12 trespassers caught partying in Aarey

SGNP officials say it was a bigger group, but many fled on seeing the patrol team; those caught face trespassing charge

The arrested youths and the spot they were caught partying

The patrol party of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) caught a dozen people partying and consuming alcohol in the Aarey forest on Saturday night. The revellers have been charged for trespassing, said officials.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Clement Ben, SGNP Director G Mallikarjun, SGNP Deputy Director Uday Dhage and Assistant Conservator of Forest Jagannath Kamble accompanied 25-30 Forest Department staff members for patrolling, following a tip-off from local wildlife enthusiasts. After inspecting five-six locations, they saw a group of people partying. Many of them fled upon seeing the patrol party, but the staff managed to nab 12 people against whom a trespass case had been registered.

Show full article