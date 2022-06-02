Maha govt concerned over rise in Covid-19 cases, masks may become mandatory if spike continues: Ajit Pawar

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 06:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 cases of the infection, the highest daily rise after February 24, which took the overall tally to 78,88,167, while the death toll is 1,47,860

Ajit Pawar. File Photo


Expressing concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the spike continues.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 cases of the infection, the highest daily rise after February 24, which took the overall tally to 78,88,167, while the death toll is 1,47,860. On Tuesday, the state had reported 711 cases.




Talking to reporters here, Pawar said the state government and its administrative machinery were keeping a vigil to ensure things don't go out of hand.


