Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
Loan apps case: Cops don’t help, what do we do, ask victims
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 03 June,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

The state and civic machinery have been asked to be on a high alert as active cases jumped to 4,599 in the state, and Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune reported around three-fold spike in a short period of time, contributing around 97 per cent of total active cases

If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

People, most without masks, at Gateway of India. File pic


As Covid cases continue to rise in the city and state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the government will impose restrictions in the next fortnight if people don’t wear masks voluntarily in crowded places. The restrictions will return, starting with a mask mandate, if the numbers increase, said a government official. This comes as the state reported a seven-fold rise in daily cases within 45 days.

The state and civic machinery have been asked to be on a high alert as active cases jumped to 4,599 in the state, and Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune reported around three-fold spike in a short period of time, contributing around 97 per cent of total active cases. Mumbai’s test positivity rate has increased to 6 per cent while that of the state stood at 3 per cent.




A youngster gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at Nair hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje
A youngster gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at Nair hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje


Show full article

Coronavirus Omicron uddhav thackeray vaccine vaccination brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK