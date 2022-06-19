Mumbai Metropolitan Region has maximum Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra

Of the 2054 positive cases, 104 patients needed hospitalisation, while 17 have been put on oxygen support

Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai saw 2,000+ Covid cases for the fourth day in a row, with 2,054 positive cases being reported on Saturday. The testing positivity rate stood at 14 per cent. Two people lost their lives to the infection.

Of the 2054 positive cases, 104 patients needed hospitalisation, while 17 have been put on oxygen support. At present, there are 13,613 active Covid patients, out of which 587 are receiving treatment in hospitals and the rest are in home and institutional quarantine. The two casualties included a 90-year-old male senior citizen, who was suffering from hypertension and diabetes, and a 54-year-old male suffering from hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

