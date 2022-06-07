Covid-19: Mandatory masking any day in Maharashtra now

Maharashtra government instructs the administration to ensure people respond to the appeal, but asks not to penalise violators

While shopping for umbrellas, people forget the most important shield against Covid the mask, in Dadar. Pic/Ashish Raje

The mask mandate is almost here! The state cabinet on Monday instructed the administration to ensure that people in the districts with rising Covid-19 cases wear the protective gear. It, however, asked not to penalise the violators. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Pune are some of the places where the test positivity rate is high.

Mumbai has been reporting the highest number of daily Coronavirus infections and has the highest number of active cases. The city is likely to see a further rise in the active caseload, as testing has been ramped up.



Commuters, most of them without a mask, wait for a train at Borivli on Sunday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

