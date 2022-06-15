Breaking News
Mumbai reports 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, one death
MVA functioning at 'God's mercy'; ministers busy indulging in extortion: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
Thane Police website hacking case: Cops register FIR, launch probe
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Maharashtra: FIR against Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against PM Modi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Rise in Covid 19 cases limited to few districts hospitalisations low Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra: Rise in Covid-19 cases limited to few districts; hospitalisations low: Rajesh Tope

Updated on: 15 June,2022 07:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rajesh Tope informs that Mumbai's case positivity rate has touched 40 per cent and the health department is maintaining vigil

Maharashtra: Rise in Covid-19 cases limited to few districts; hospitalisations low: Rajesh Tope

Rajesh Tope. File Photo


On Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated the rise in Covid-19 cases is restricted to certain districts, and despite the spike, hospitalisations remain at 2-3 per cent. Tope also mentioned that no new variant is detected except Omicron.

Tope, however, informed that Mumbai's case positivity rate has touched 40 per cent and the health department is maintaining vigil.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36 per cent rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths. Mumbai reported 2,293 infections, the highest daily count since January 23.




Also Read: Mumbai reports 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, one death


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news health minister health

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK