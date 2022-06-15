Maharashtra: Rise in Covid-19 cases limited to few districts; hospitalisations low: Rajesh Tope

Rajesh Tope informs that Mumbai's case positivity rate has touched 40 per cent and the health department is maintaining vigil

Rajesh Tope. File Photo

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated the rise in Covid-19 cases is restricted to certain districts, and despite the spike, hospitalisations remain at 2-3 per cent. Tope also mentioned that no new variant is detected except Omicron.

Tope, however, informed that Mumbai's case positivity rate has touched 40 per cent and the health department is maintaining vigil.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36 per cent rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths. Mumbai reported 2,293 infections, the highest daily count since January 23.

Also Read: Mumbai reports 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Show full article