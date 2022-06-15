Mumbai reports 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The Maharashtra state reported four more BA.5 variants. According to the latest report of BJ Medical College, Pune, the cases are reported to be from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 2,293 new Covid-19 cases and one death. On June 15, the daily count number was reported to be the highest since January 23.

The tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 10,85,882, while the death toll increased to 19,576, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin. Mumbai has crossed the 2,000 daily case mark after almost five months.

