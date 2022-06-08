Breaking News
Mumbai reports 135 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases in a week

Updated on: 08 June,2022 06:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

The data indicates that the number of positive cases in the city went up from 4,880 for the period May 30 to June 5, compared to 2,070 reported between May 23-29

Representative image. Pic/Istock


As per the state's public health department data, Mumbai has reported 135.75 per cent rise in new Covid-positive cases in a week, the second-highest after Palghar district in Maharashtra. 

The data indicates that the city recorded a 135 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases - from 4,880 Covid-19-positive cases for the period May 30 to June 5, compared to 2,070 positive cases reported between May 23-29.




The data also highlights that besides Palghar (350 per cent rise in new cases), Mumbai and Thane (191.57 per cent rise) have seen an increase in the number of cases in the same period compared to all other districts of Maharashtra.


