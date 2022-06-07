Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: Covid-19 cases on the rise, but citizens unwilling to get tested

Updated on: 07 June,2022 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Daily test numbers stood between 8,000-9,000 last week; they were around 35,000 in Feb when cases had dropped below 700

A health worker collects a swab sample of a train traveller, at LTT, Kurla, on December 2, 2021. Pic/Sameer Markande


The rapid increase in COVID cases in the city over the past two weeks is yet to push citizens to go for tests. Despite clear instructions by civic chief I S Chahal to ramp up testing, BMC officials managed between 8,000 and 9,000 tests a day last week. As a result, the test positivity rate shot up to 11 per cent on Sunday, which saw 961 new infections.

In February, when daily cases dropped below 700, over 35,000 tests were carried a day. At the peak of the third wave in January, daily tests in Mumbai topped 60,000. Most of the tests are now of air travellers and patients before surgeries.




Swab sample of a passenger being taken at Dadar, on February 16. Pic/Ashish Raje
