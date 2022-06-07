Mumbai: Private hospitals ready to scale up Covid beds

Even as most patients have mild symptom and few need hospitalisation, following BMC chief’s order, private hospital say they need only one day to up bed strength

A medical staff conducts Covid tests at Jain Health Centre, Dadar. File pic

Even as there is a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, a majority of the private hospitals do not have a single infected patient. Private Hospital Coordinator Dr Gautam Bhansali said every private hospital currently has 15-25 beds ready, making it a total of 2,600 beds, which can be scaled up to 16,000 overnight if the need arises.

The civic chief recently held a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials as well as Dr Bhansali, and directed both civic-run and private hospitals to be prepared if cases continue to rise. Recently, representatives of private hospitals too held a meeting over the issue.

Though the city reported more than 900 cases on Sunday, only 44 patients need hospitalisation. As per the BMC dashboard, there were 4,294 active cases as of Sunday and of this, only 181 patients were admitted in various health facilities, including 51 admitted to private hospitals.

