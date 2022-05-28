Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal empanelled in rank of secretary by Union government

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 May,2022 06:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Taking to social media to share the information, Chahal, who has won widespread praise for his effective handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai over the past two years, says 'this (empanelment) is one of the most important milestones in the career of an IAS officer'

Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal. File Photo


Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal on Saturday said he had been empanelled in the rank of Secretary by the Union government.

Taking to social media to share the information, Chahal, who has won widespread praise for his effective handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai over the past two years, said "this (empanelment) is one of the most important milestones in the career of an IAS officer".




However, it is not clear in which Central government department Chahal, who has been Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief since May 2020, will be working. 


brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news maharashtra india

