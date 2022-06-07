Mumbai: Over 60 per cent of Covid-19 cases in S-Ward reported from Powai's elite housing societies

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2022 07:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

While 90 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic and in home isolation, all of them have a travel history and most have received two doses of the Covid vaccine

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The S-Ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported 148 Covid-19 cases last week, of which 60 to 70 per cent were reported from the Powai area. According to BMC data, 12 housing societies in Hiranandani along with IIT-Bombay reported the highest number of cases. Currently, IIT Bombay in Powai has 10 active cases.

BMC's S-Ward consists of Bhandup, Kanjurmarg and Powai. According to Dr Avinash Waydande, medical officer of the ward, over 60 per cent of the cases in the ward are from elite housing localities such as Brentwood, Avalon, Raj Grandeur, Jaltarang, Evita, Golden Oak, Torino Hiranandani South Avenue, Powai Cosmos Politan, Hiranandani Zen Maple, Trinity, Skyline Villa, Mahada and Shivneri (IIT Bombay).




Speaking about the cases, Dr Waydande said, "While 90 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic and in home isolation, all of them have a travel history and most have received two doses of the Covid vaccine."


